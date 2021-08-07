 Skip to main content
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.69. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

