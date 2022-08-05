Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.