Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chanc…
For the drive home in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and var…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high t…
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sh…