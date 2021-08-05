 Skip to main content
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

