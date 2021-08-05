This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
