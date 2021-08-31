For the drive home in Hickory: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
