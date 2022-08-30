Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of pr…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…