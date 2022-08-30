Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.