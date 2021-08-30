Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.