Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

