Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
