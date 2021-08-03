This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
