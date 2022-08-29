Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.