This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 94.3. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
