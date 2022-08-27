Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.