This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How like…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 57% chan…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. The forec…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hic…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Hickory: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temper…