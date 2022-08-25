Hickory's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How like…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees t…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. The forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 57% chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in Hickory: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temper…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting…