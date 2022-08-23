Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
