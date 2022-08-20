Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.