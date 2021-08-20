Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
