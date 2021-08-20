 Skip to main content
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

