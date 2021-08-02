This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
