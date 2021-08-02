Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.