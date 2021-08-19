Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.