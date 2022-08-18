For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
