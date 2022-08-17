Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.