Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
