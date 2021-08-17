Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.