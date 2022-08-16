 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

