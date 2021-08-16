 Skip to main content
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

