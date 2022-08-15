Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
