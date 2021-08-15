Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.