This evening in Hickory: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
