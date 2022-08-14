Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Hig…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…
This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …