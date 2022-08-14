Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.