Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
