This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…