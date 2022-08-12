Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.