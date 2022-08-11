Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it tha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chanc…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
Hickory's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …