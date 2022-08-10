Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
