Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.