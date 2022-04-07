This evening in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
