Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
