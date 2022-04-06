Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
