Hickory's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
