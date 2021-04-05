 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert