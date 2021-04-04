Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.