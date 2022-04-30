Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 1…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…