Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

