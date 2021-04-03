This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory
