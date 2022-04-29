 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert