For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 1…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?