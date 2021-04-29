 Skip to main content
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Hickory. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

