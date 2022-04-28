 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

