Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.