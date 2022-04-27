Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hickory …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm.…