Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.