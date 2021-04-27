Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.