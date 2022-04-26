 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

