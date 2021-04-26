 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert