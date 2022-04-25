 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory

Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

