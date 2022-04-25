Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Hickory
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hickory …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…