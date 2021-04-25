Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Hickory

This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.